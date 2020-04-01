Home | News | General | PHOTOS: Heavy gridlock as bus falls into huge sinkhole after downpour in Aba

By Eric Ugbor.

TRAGEDY was averted in Aba, Abia State when a commercial bus plunged into a large sinkhole after a heavy rain caused unexpected damage and heavy gridlock on the road on Saturday night.

Luckily, the driver, Victor Daniel who was the only occupant of the bus when the incident occurred at the popular Ahia-Udele by East Street, Ogbor-Hill Aba, miraculously walked away from the incident with minor leg injury.

The incident which occurred just at a point where East Street’s storm water connects to the Aba River, prevented commuters and residents from accessing the Aba/Ikot-Ekpene Highway and the Aba metropolis.

Mr. Daniel Victor, the driver of the bus told Vanguard that the incident occurred around past 10PM on Saturday when he had already closed work and was returning home.

He explained that “Actually this incident happened around after 10PM when I was returning from work. The rain was very heavy. The first rain came and stopped and I decided to go home before the second rain caught up with me.

I passed through the road in the day and when I was driving, I never had it in mind that the place has demarcated. I was not on high speed because it was raining, but I didn’t see the hole because I wasn’t expecting such”

He said “When I saw it suddenly, I held my break, but it was too late because I was very closer to it. The water dragged me in and I fell into the hole.”

Victor who could not speak properly due to the effect of the accident narrated how some young men made his life more miserable at the accident scene by stealing from him in pretense of trying to help him.

“It was still raining and even when struggled to bring out my papers and battery, some young men I thought were coming to rescue me, came and beat me up and took my phone, my whole money and battery that I suffered to bring out from this big hole. They were dragging my papers before a resident from one of the nearby upstairs flashed a torchlight and they suddenly left,” he said argonizingly.

Meanwhile, police from Ndiegoro Division whom the area falls under their jurisdiction came at scene of the accident, barricaded it and advised residents to avoid the road for now.

Speaking Vanguard at the scene, SP Alphonsus Ayang, the DPO of the Division described the scene as a death trap and said that necessary arrangements are on going to pull the vehicle out and let the relevant authorities do their job there.

He said “I’m making arrangements already to alert the State Fire Service on how to pull the vehicle out from this place. And you can see that the road is still collapsing.

The soil is too weak. We barricaded the whole place to alert people about the danger here. I’ll contact the relevant authorities to see that the vehicle is pulled out”

He said “And I’m also using this medium to call on the relevant authorities to see that this place is fixed immediately because if that is not done, so many lives may be lost here. Because it’s a very busy road. Strangers who don’t know much here can have serious problem here.”

He however said that the driver’s complain about attack by some hoodlums was not brought to his attention, but assured that preliminary investigation will be carried out to fish out the culprits.

“We have not been informed about the robbery incident. The matter was not even reported to us. I just got Information about the incident and decided to come quickly to take control of the situation.

No report has been made, but now that we’re aware, we’ll take over from there and do a preliminary investigation. So, we’ll move into action to unravel those behind that act.” he said.

Other residents who spoke to Vanguard at the scene of the accident condemned the manner in which the construction of the road was done and called on the government to act fast and fix the road as it is the easiest shortcut between the Aba Main Town and the densely populated Ogbor-Hill axis of the city.

Abia State Government had on Friday announced a two day relaxation for the total lockdown to enable residents restock before the lockdown returns on Monday and the affected road leads to Abia’s largest abattoir and one of Aba’s largest foodstuffs markets (Ahia-Udele).

Vanguard Nigeria News

