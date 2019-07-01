Home | News | General | Kyari’s death: Why I sacked my commissioner — Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State

…I wasn’t celebrating but was misunderstood – sacked commissioner

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has on Sunday opened up on why he sacked his Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural Development, Mu’azu Magaji over Facebook comments to celebrate the death of late Abba Kyari, saying the later disrespected the dead hence the termination of his appointment.

Ganduje in a tweet on his official twitter handle expressed disappointment and shock with the attitude displayed by his commissioner at a time when everyone is mourning the dead, late Kyari who lost his battle to Coronavirus pandemic on Friday night.

The Governor said, “The elders say, there is a time and place for everything, as such it was disappointing and shocking that Engr. Magaji would of all times, decide to settle personal scores.

“Death as they say, is no respecter of person. Yesterday saw the death of one of Nigeria’s finest servants, Abba Kyari and indeed it hit home. Mr. Kyari was not just a man of astute accomplishments.

“Yesterday also saw the termination of appointment for the Kano State Commissioner for Works, Engr. Muazu Magaji who chose to, at a moment of mourning, disrespect the dead.

“I expect the most from my cabinet and that is why his appointment was withdrawn. There’s so much work to be done in the road before us and I assure the people of Kano that the right hands are on deck to make certain their safety,” Ganduje tweeted.

Meanwhile, the sacked Commissioner, Engineer Mu’azu Magaji had also on Sunday gone back to his facebook wall to post that his comments were misunderstood as he was not celebrating the death of late Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Magaji said he made a lot of posts through his special assistant mourning the late Kyari but the general public couldn’t commend him of such post, rather tend to capitalize on a full-phrase post that is given another set of Definition and direction as well as negativity in order to tarnish his image before his Principal, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and it party, All Progressive Congress, APC.

Magaji wrote on his wall, “Assalamualaikum (Peace Be Onto You), dear people of Kano and Nigeria at large, I want to sincerely clear up what a lot of people may have misunderstood and set the record straight. As a Muslim and a patriotic Nigerians, I was only misunderstood by people to think that I celebrated Kyari’s death, the truth is I did not.

“Not only that, I made several posts mourning Kyari’s death on my same facebook account and through my special assistants but the general public couldn’t commend such or claim I did such post, rather tend to capitalize on a full-phrase post that is given another set of Definition and direction as well as negativity in other to tarnish my reputable image as a member of H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Administration and his loyalist and that of our National Party APC.

“The use of “win win phrase” is basically an attempt to explain the Islamic Promise on the people that died as a result of any kind of pandemic. The late Mallam Abba Kyari was privileged to die as a result of Covid-19, making him among the beneficiaries in Islam. He is conferred with the automatic privilege of martyrdom.

“Our Rasul S. A. W (Prophet Muhammad – Peace Be Upon Him) assured on the path of martyrdom in Sahih al-Bukhari, Kitab al-Jihad wal-Siyar. Even Sheik Isah Ali Pantami has taken time to explain more of this..By this, the death of Mallam Abba Kyari is a big win for him, which is almost the dream of every Muslim.

“On the other hand, Nigeria equally have the opportunity to restructure the office of the Chief of staff, where I called Mr. President to ensure that we can utilize the pandemic challenges into more strengths, by disintegrating the power of the office for a rapid administrative flow, which over and above anything, our constitutional democracy is meant to achieve and function so often.

“However, in an emotional reaction to my posting, agents around the office of the Chief of staff misunderstood my whole meaning, infuriated from the loss of their benefactor, as such petitioned my principal His Excellency Abdullahi Umar Ganduje the Governor of Kano State, they twisted the narrative with explanation completely out of context and lacing it with religious and cultural connotations that made it necessary for our Principal the Executive Governor to show leadership and solidarity with the dead by relieving me off my position in Kano State as his Commissioner of Works and Infrastructural.

“I am confident that the Governor must make such a difficult decision as a conditional sacrifice to appease the aggrieved individuals who are aggrieved especially from their loss. I understand the difficulty of the circumstances, both from misunderstanding my post, to the Governor’s decision and in general the pains of people in Abuja. l understand perfectly well.

“Wholeheartedly, I want to use this opportunity to reiterate that as a devout Muslim, I could not have celebrated the death of any human being; because its against my culture, social civilization and most importantly the teaching of my religion. I equally want to appeal to all people, especially those in Kano to give people the benefit of doubts by accepting their explanation on what they actually and truly mean by themselves,” Magaji posted.

Recall that Governor Ganduje had since sacked Magaji as his commissioner over what it described as indiscreet comments on the late Kyari.

Magaji had earlier posted on his facebook wall, “Win win… Nigeria is free and Abba Kyari ya mutu a cikin annoba… Mutuwar Shahada in Har da Imani mutum ya cika!” meaning “Win win… Nigeria is free and Abba Kyari died in a disastrous way without faith.”

Other source said the Commissioner also tweeted that “…We pray this time around, may God give us a good Chief of Staff, CoS”.

Again shortly after he was relieved of his appointment, he wrote in hausa language on his facebook wall, “Nima na shiga laying murabus… Saidai ba inda aka tafi dani, ina nan a Kano Daram” meaning “I have joined the club of dethronement but I have not been taking to anywhere. I am still in Kano,” the post reads.

