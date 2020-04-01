Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Full list of COVID-19 Test Centres across Lagos

Lagos State Government on Sunday, announced coronavirus test centres in 20 local government areas.

The tests are to be conducted strictly by appointment.

Residents have been advised to make requests to the centre closest to them.

Lagos currently 309 COVID-19 cases.

Full list of the test centres below:

Somolu Local Government – Wright Memorial Primary Health Centre (Emmanuel Street, Somolu).

Ifako Ijaiye Local Government – Ifako Mini Stadium (College Road beside Ifako General Hospital).

Ojo Local Government – Ojo PHC (1, Rest House, Ojo).

Eti-Osa Local Government – Ikota Primary School (Lekki-Epe Expressway)

Surulere Local Government – Surulere LG Secretariat (24 Alhaji Masha Road, Surulere).

Kosofe Local Government – Ogudu Area Office (By Ogudu Roundabout, Ogudu Road).

Amuwo Odofin Local Government – Amuwo Odofin LG Secretariat (41 Road, Festac Town)

Ikorodu Local Government – ItaElewa PHC (Oriwu Road, Ikorodu) / Igbogbo PHC (32, Bola Ahmed Way, Igbogbo).

Lagos Island Local Government – IganIduganran PHC (151/152 Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island)

Epe Local Government – Epe PHC (Epe/Ijebu-Ode Expressway bu Oba’s Palace)Lagos Mainland Local Government – Simpson PHC (1, Glover Road, by Simpson Street, Ebute-Meta).

Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government – Akere PHC (106, Baale Street, OluwaAkere).

Ibeju Lekki Local Government – Awoyaya Mayfair Estate (Beside First Bank).

Apapa Local Government – Apapa Iganmu LCDA Secretariat (41, Gaskiya Road, Badia Apapa).

Alimosho Local Government – Bola Ahmed Tinubu PHC (Vulcaniser Bus Stop, Egbeda) / Ipaja mini-stadium (Fela Field, Ipaja) / Rauf Aregbesola PHC (1, Powerline Road, Okunola, Mosan-Okunola) / Meiran PHC (1, Meiran Road, Meiran) / Ijegun PHC (30, Kudeyibu Street, Transformer Bus Stop, Old Isolo Road, Ijegun, along Ejigbo Road / Helen Aderonke PHC (Olorunfunmilayo Primary School, OPC junction, Idimu Bus Stop).

Oshodi Isolo Local Government – Ajibulu PHC (1, Ajibulu Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi).

Ikeja Local Government – Ikeja LG Secretariat (2/3, Obafemi Awolowo Way).

Agege Local Government – Sango PHC (2, Balogun Street, Pen Cinema, Agege).

Badagry Local Government – Ajara Flagship Health Centre (1, Wande Street, Opp. 100 Shops, Ajara Badagry).

Mushin Local Government – Isola Road PHC (Isolo Road, near Zone D Police Command, Mushin / Odi-Olowo LCDA Secretariat (Ilupeju).

