Home | News | General | BREAKING: Lagos records 70 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus within 24 hours
Coronavirus: Full list of COVID-19 Test Centres across Lagos
Davido’s fiancée, Chioma, finally recovers from coronavirus

BREAKING: Lagos records 70 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus within 24 hours



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Seventy new coronavirus cases have been reported in Lagos State within the last 24 hours, this is so far the highest number of reported cases in any state in Nigeria within 24 hours.

The Lagos state health commissione, Prof. Akin Abayomi, at a press conference yesterday said the state had yet to reach COVID-19 peak despite recording increasing number of cases recently.

He stated, “Seeing an increased number of patients does not mean that we are losing control. Lagos State has yet to peak. The point we are making is that the increase in number of cases per day is sustained but it is a gradual process. Had we not put these strategies in place, we would have been seeing a steep rise in the number of cases per day.”

The total number of cases in Lagos as at press time is 376, while Nigeria has 627 confirmed cases of the deadly virus, with 21 reported deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control also made this known on Sunday night via its Twitter handle.

Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported;

70 in Lagos
7 in FCT
3 in Katsina
3 in Akwa Ibom
1 in Jigawa
1 in Bauchi
1 in Borno

As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged: 170
Deaths: 21 pic.twitter.com/7gsnusWRow

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 19, 2020

“Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Borno.

“As at 11:50 pm 19th April, there are 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria,” it stated, adding that the total recoveries in the country were 170 while the total deaths were 21.

A breakdown of cases by states showed that Lagos has 376 cases, FCT has 88 infections, Kano has 36, Osun, 20; Oyo, 16; Edo, 15; Ogun, 12; Kwara, 9; Katsina, 12; Bauchi, 7; Kaduna, 6; Akwa Ibom, 9; Delta, 4; Ekiti- 3, Ondo, 3; Enugu, 2; Rivers, 2; Niger, 2; Benue, 1, Anambra, 1; Borno, 1; and Jigawa, 2.

AS THINGS STAND

As things stand - 20th April, 2020

Lagos- 376
FCT- 88
Kano- 36
Osun- 20
Oyo- 16
Edo- 15
Ogun- 12
Kwara- 9
Katsina- 12
Bauchi- 7
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 9
Delta- 4
Ekiti- 3
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1
Borno- 1
Jigawa- 2#COVID19 #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/SxWLrKZGNn

— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 20, 2020

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 118