BREAKING: Lagos records 70 new confirmed cases of Coronavirus within 24 hours

Seventy new coronavirus cases have been reported in Lagos State within the last 24 hours, this is so far the highest number of reported cases in any state in Nigeria within 24 hours.

The Lagos state health commissione, Prof. Akin Abayomi, at a press conference yesterday said the state had yet to reach COVID-19 peak despite recording increasing number of cases recently.

He stated, “Seeing an increased number of patients does not mean that we are losing control. Lagos State has yet to peak. The point we are making is that the increase in number of cases per day is sustained but it is a gradual process. Had we not put these strategies in place, we would have been seeing a steep rise in the number of cases per day.”

The total number of cases in Lagos as at press time is 376, while Nigeria has 627 confirmed cases of the deadly virus, with 21 reported deaths.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control also made this known on Sunday night via its Twitter handle.

“Eighty-six new cases of COVID-19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Borno.

“As at 11:50 pm 19th April, there are 627 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria,” it stated, adding that the total recoveries in the country were 170 while the total deaths were 21.

A breakdown of cases by states showed that Lagos has 376 cases, FCT has 88 infections, Kano has 36, Osun, 20; Oyo, 16; Edo, 15; Ogun, 12; Kwara, 9; Katsina, 12; Bauchi, 7; Kaduna, 6; Akwa Ibom, 9; Delta, 4; Ekiti- 3, Ondo, 3; Enugu, 2; Rivers, 2; Niger, 2; Benue, 1, Anambra, 1; Borno, 1; and Jigawa, 2.

