Expect much more coronavirus cases in Lagos, we are yet to reach the peak - Lagos health commissioner

He stated, “Seeing an increased number of patients does not mean that we are losing control. Lagos State has yet to peak. The point we are making is that the increase in number of cases per day is sustained but it is a gradual process. Had we not put these strategies in place, we would have been seeing a steep rise in the number of cases per day.”

The Lagos State Government as part of efforts to step up COVID-19 tests, created testing centres in 20 local government areas of the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, at a press conference said centres were established to reduce the stress of health workers, who visited several local government areas for sample collection.

According to him, the centres will enable the response team to have a better view of what is going on and be able to diagnosis the virus at the early stage.

He said, “We have decentralised the locations where you can have yourself submitted for sampling. So what we’ve done is to move sampling stations to the local government areas. And if you feel that you have any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, you can present yourself to these decentralised sampling stations.

“They are not testing stations, they are sampling stations and if you meet the criteria for testing, you will be able to receive the counsel of the staff and your sample will be taken.

“We are not just testing anybody, there is a criterion for testing. You either must have COVID-19 symptoms to meet the case definition or be in close contact with somebody that has been confirmed with COVID-19. Your samples would be taken and it would then be sent to one of our accredited testing facilities and those facilities will then perform the tests.”

According to the list released by the state government, the testing centre for the Somolu Local Government is Wright Memorial Primary Health Centre Emmanuel Street, Somolu; that of the Ifako Ijaiye LGA is at Mini Stadium College Road; Ojo LGA, Ojo PHC 1, Rest House, Ojo; Eti-Osa LGA, Ikota Primary School, Lekki-Epe Expressway and Surulere LGA, Surulere LG Secretariat, Alhaji Masha Road, Surulere.

Also on the list are Kosofe LGA which has its centre at Ogudu Area Office, Ogudu Roundabout; Amuwo Odofin, Amuwo Odofin LG Secretariat, 41 Road, Festac Town; Ikorodu LGA, Ita Elewa PHC Oriwu Road, Ikorodu and Igbogbo PHC, Bola Ahmed Way, Igbogbo. The Lagos Island testing centre is at Igan Iduganran, Adeniji Adele Road.

They also include Epe PHC, Epe-Ijebu-Ode Expressway; Lagos Mainland, Simpson PHC; Ajeromi-Ifelodun, Akere PHC; Ibeju Lekki, Awoyaya Mayfair Estate; Apapa LGA, Apapa Iganmu LCDA Secretariat; Alimosho, Bola Ahmed Tinubu PHC, Egbeda; Ipaja Mini-Stadium, Fela Field, Ipaja and Rauf Aregbesola PHC 1, Powerline Road, Okunola, Mosan-Okunola.

The sample collection centres are also at the Ajibulu PHC in Osodi-Isolo LGA; Ikeja LG secretariat; Sango PHC in Agege, Ajara Flagship Health Centre in Badagry and Isola Road PHC in Mushin.

The health commissioner noted that the state government had ordered tailors to commence the mass production of face masks based on a standard design that had given to them.

The Commissioner for Information in Lagos state, Mr Gbenga Omotosho, said it was unfortunate that some markets were still not observing social distancing in the state.

He added that the state would this week begin a massive campaign on social distancing to reduce the spread of the disease.

