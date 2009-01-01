Avoid foreign trips after lockdown – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has advised Nigerians and Africans to suspend trips abroad after the coronavirus lockdown has been lifted.

The septuagenarian preacher said the return journey to normalcy had begun, appealing to everyone to continue to maintain high hygiene practices, during and after the lockdown period.



In his sermon on Sunday broadcast via the church’s Channel, DOVE TV, Adeboye urged Nigerians and Africans to steer clear of Europe, the Americas, Asia and other places outside the African continent till everything is safe again.

He said, “The return journey to normalcy has started. But I am appealing to you, please don’t stop being very hygienic. Please remain hygienic.

“May I also had this one: even after the lockdown is gone, any journey abroad that is not very crucial, postpone it because God is going to give us victory here in Nigeria and in Africa, even before it extends to the rest of the world.

“So, I will advise you; unless it is very essential, maybe for the next month or two, you suspend all the jumping up and down, until everything is completely safe again.”

Governments across Africa have put lockdown in place in parts of their countries as part of measures to curb the transmission of the virus which has infected over 20,000 people on the continent with over 1000 fatalities already recorded.

