83-year-old woman dies of Coronavirus in Lagos



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
An 83-year-old woman has died of COVID-19 in Lagos State, bring the total deaths to 14 in the state.

The state Health Commissioner, Prof Akin Abayomi, made this know on Sunday via Twitter.

He said the deceased had underlying health issues.

He said “4 COVID-19 patients were discharged as at 18th of April bringing the total discharged cases to 94.

“Lagos recorded 1 death, bringing the total number of COVID19 related deaths in Lagos to 14. The deceased is a female, aged 83 with underlying health issues.

“Let’s observe social distancing and stay home to stop the transmission of COVID-19 infection.”

Lagos state is currently on lockdown to enforce social distancing as part of measures to curb the community transmission of the lethal infection with the state recording the highest number of cases, casualties, and recoveries in the country.

