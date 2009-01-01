We killed 105 Boko Haram fighters in Yobe – Nigerian Army

About 105 Boko Haram and Islamic State West African Province terrorists have been shot dead by troops of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Lafiya Dole after the insurgents attempted to attack Buni Gari community in Yobe State.

The troops of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, carried out the clearance when they encountered the terrorists on Saturday.



This is just as troops on Operation Hadarin Daji also killed scores of bandits in Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka communities in the Dutsin-Ma Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The Nigerian Army in a statement on Sunday by the acting Director, Army Public Relations, Col. Sagir Musa, confirmed the killing of the 105 terrorists, adding that the Chief of the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, commended the troops.

Buratai had been in the North-East theatre of operation since April 10 after there was perceived resurgence in the attacks being carried out by the terrorists on Borno State communities particularly.

The army said on Sunday that the Sector 2 Commander, Brig. Gen. Lawrence Araba, briefed Buratai on the Buni Gari operation and the number of terrorists who had been killed.

The army spokesman, Musa, said, “Following aggressive follow-up and exploitation operation carried out by troops of Sector 2, Operation Lafiya Dole, it is now confirmed that a total of 105 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists were neutralised during the Buni Gari encounter.

“Initial situation report reported that 10 terrorists were neutralised. However, following exploitation by our troops, 105 Boko Haram and ISWAP criminals are confirmed to have met their waterloo as a result of the encounter.”

The commander noted that items captured from the terrorists include five AK-47 rifles, one Duska anti-aircraft gun, one PKT gun, two handheld radio, while one terrorists’ gun truck was destroyed.”

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, said on Sunday that the Nigerian Air Force Agusta 109E helicopter deployed to Gusau, Zamfara State, was redirected to the Katsina communities and killed scores of the bandits.

The Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, said, “The Air Component of Operation Hadarin Daji inflicted further damage on the bandits in Katsina State by disrupting their attack on inhabitants of Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka villages.

“This occurred when a NAF Agusta 109E helicopter was redirected to Kurechi and Qurzan Maikuka following reports of a bandits’ attack on civilians at the two communities. The helicopter engaged the bandits and neutralised some of them.”

