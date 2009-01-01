Home | News | General | Breaking: Nigeria records highest coronavirus cases with 86 new infections as Lagos has 70 of it

- Nigeria has recorded 86 new coronavirus cases

- Lagos state leads other states with 70 new infections

- This is the highest single-day cases reported by the NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has on Sunday, April 19 reported unprecedented 86 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Nigeria.

According to the government agency, Lagos state leads other states with 70 new infections while the federal capital territory followed with 7 new infections.

Other states include Katsina and Akwa Ibom with three new cases respectively.

Jigawa, Bauchi and Borno also joined them with three cases shared among them.

With this, Nigeria now has 627 confirmed coronavirus cases with 21 deaths.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) demands that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) should immediately open an arrangement with commercial banks for the suspension of charges for use of ATM cards and low amount mobile fund transfers as part of the panacea to ease the burden of poor Nigerians during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The party notes that the lockdown has subjected majority of Nigerians to extensive use of ATM and mobile transfers for survival, making the suspension of charges on minimal transactions within this period of restriction highly imperative.

It added that the lifting of the charges within the period of this pandemic will ease the burden on cash withdrawals by our vulnerable citizens as well as encourage more Nigerians to support one another at this critical time.

Also, in a related development, Legit.ng reported that as the coronavirus lockdown bites harder on Nigerians, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has advised President Buhari on how to sustain the economy and save citizens from hunger.

Tinubu advocated an economic relief package in the form of emergency sustenance payments to vulnerable Nigerians.

The APC leader also urged the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to lower interest rates to single digits in order to assist the private sector and help reduce the charge on deficit spending.

