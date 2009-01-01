Home | News | General | COVID-19: Don't bend the rules to satisfy any politician - Falana warns NCDC

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has been warned by Lagos-based human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, not to bend the rules in favour of any politician in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Vanguard, the senior lawyer in a statement on Sunday, April 19, also made an appeal to the federal and state governments to carry out the fight against the disease in a more organized manner.

Falana who expressed worry over the lack of coordination on the federal government's part in addressing the health crisis said the agency cannot afford to combat COVID-19 in a slip shot manner.

Femi Falana warns NCDC not to bend the rules in favor of any politician while fighting coronavirus.

He said: “Unfortunately, Mr. Kyari passed on last Friday. Embarrassed by the unfortunate development, the Lagos State Government was reported to have said that the hospital was granted permission to treat COVID-19 patients.

“Having regards to the disturbing increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and the warning of health experts that the worst is not yet over in Nigeria, the fight against COVID-19 should be carried out in a more organized manner by the Federal Government and the state governments.

The NCDC should, henceforth, operate without bending the rules to satisfy partisan political interests.”

This coming after Falana had asked the federal government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the treatment and death of the president’s chief of staff.

The senior lawyer call of the probe became necessary following the disclosure that Kyari was being treated in a private hospital contrary to the disclosure of the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, that no private hospital has been accredited to manage COVID-19 case in Nigeria.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi said Kyari gave him tips that helped him deal with the COVID-19 medication.

Mohammed had tested positive for the coronavirus but later recovered from the disease after testing negative twice.

The Bauchi state governor said the late chief of staff gave him the tips while they were both being treated for disease during isolation.

In other news, following the demise of Mallam Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari's chief of staff, the national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole released a statement.

Oshiomhole on Sunday, April 19, said the Nigerian leader lost a close ideological disciple and a dependable lieutenant in his late chief of staff.

The APC chairman recalling the first time he had an encounter with Kyari back in 1973 said the president's former chief of staff fought for the downtrodden and conscientiously pursued the common good without seeking personal glory.

