Covid-19: Jack Ma makes another big donation, gives 300 ventilators, 5.2m masks to Nigeria, others

- China's richest man, Jack Ma, has made a third huge donation to Africa to help curtail the spread of coronavirus

- In a tweet he made on Monday, April 20, Ma said that 300 ventilators, 20,000 face shields, 500,000 test kits and gloves, among others will be given to the continent

- Ma had in the past given various medical materials with the intent to nip the pandemic in the bud

Jack Ma, the founder of Alibaba Group, on Monday, April 20, revealed that he is making donations of more equipment to Africa in the war against coronavirus pandemic.

The rich businessman said that that will be making their third donations to Africa. In his tweet, he said the donated resources will include 300 ventilators, 4.6 million masks, 200,000 clothing sets, 500,000 swabs and test kits.

Others in the list are 2,000 thermals guns, 200,000 face shields, 100,000 body temperature scanners, and 500,000 pairs of gloves.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Jack Ma in the morning of Monday, April 6, announced that he was sending a second batch of medical supplies against COVID-19 to Africa.

Ma made the announcement on Twitter saying 54 countries in the African continent would benefit from the gesture.

"Our second donation to 54 countries in Africa is on the way. That includes 500 ventilators, 200K suits & face shields, 2K thermometers, 1M swabs & extraction kits and 500K gloves," he said.

In other news, Melinda Gates on Wednesday, April 15, slammed the United States president, Donald Trump, for withdrawing funding from the World Health Organisation (WHO) at a dangerous time like this.

In response to the suspension of funds, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation announced extra funding of $150 million (57,913,500,000) to help in the fight against the virus.

The wife of one of the richest man in the world said that starving the organization of funds is not logical.

"De-funding the WHO makes absolutely no sense during a pandemic. We need a global coordinated response. When you're in a crisis like this, it's all hands on deck,” she said.

It should be noted that the foundation is the second biggest funder of WHO after the US. She also earlier spoke about how Trump’s action could cause a health crisis.

Some of the Gates funding goes into supporting research works into new dru*gs and vaccines that are deployed to vulnerable countries so they can be protected during the current crisis.

