Gospel music gives blessings from church and peace of mind - Terry G says on IG live, Nigerians reacts

Popular Nigerian singer Gabriel Oche Amanyi, professionally known as Terry G, has taken to social media to share his thoughts about secular and gospel music. The singer shared his views during a session on Instagram live.

During the Instagram live, Terry G stated that gospel music gives peace of mind. He claimed that anyone making secular music would never have rest of mind.

In the video, he said gospel music has no competition and it gives divine favour. According to him, gospel music does not need YouTube views to bless the creator.

Terry G said gospel music gives blessings from the church. He claimed that God would bless gospel singers with wealth like cars and land while secular singers have to wait for rich men to spray them money.

The singer, who used to sing secular music recently, released a song titles Adura. Nigerians reacted to the statement made by Terry G. Read comments below:

Olumide_babs said: “Thank God for your life bro. The transformation is quite hard to believe. Like from ‘pakolongo’ to real good music. Oluwa is definitely involved.”

Mademanyooo said: “This is what happens when your career has gone down. You start misyarning.”

Iam_stevenero said: "I love gospel music but I don't agree with what he's saying."

Misschidel said: "After all ur madness in the music industry. I hear oo."

Princess_darhmy said: "Uncle is trying to be relevant again."

Stepheneriki said: "Another day, another story."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that a Nigerian evangelist identified as Victor Edet recently took to social media to talk about how true Christians should look. The evangelist also called out a female gospel singer identified as Mercy Chinwo.

In a post shared on his Facebook page, the man noted that a gospel singer cannot claim to be singing for God and look attractive at the same time. According to him, a true Christian should look decent in anything they do, not look attractive.

The man went further to call out Chinwo with photos. The evangelist, in his Facebook post, told the female gospel singer to beware. He also shared three different photos of the lady.

In one photo, the lady was dressed in a white blazer and she had full makeup on with her hair cut low. Another photo showed her dressed in black jeans and a blue top.

[embedded content]

