Kaduna Electric suspends disconnections until COVID-19 pandemic is over, donates relief materials

As parts of its efforts to assist the government in the fight against COVID-19, the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KEDC) said it has suspended electricity disconnections of consumers indefinitely until the pandemic is over.

Daily Trust reports that KEDC's spokesperson, Abdulazeez Abdullahi, made the disclosure on Monday, April 20, during the donation of relief materials (food items) to the Kaduna state government by the DisCo.

Legit.ng gathers that the electricity company hinted that it would commit N30 million to food donation to vulnerable people its area of franchise covering Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi states.

Abdullahi said the gesture is aimed at supporting the government’s efforts at providing palliatives to residents of the state in order to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown.

He called on the members of the public to observe the necessary health protocols in order to collectively defeat the virus.

The spokesman assured Kaduna residents of stable power supply throughout the lockdown to enable stay at home comfortable.

The food items were received by the permanent, secretary-general services, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Mohammed Bashir Umar.

