COVID-19: Lagos state reveals why Abba Kyari’s body was released for burial

- The Lagos state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, says there is no policy preventing the release of corpses of people who die of COVID-19

- The commissioner explains that the family of people who die of COVID-19 can collect the body for burial after the body has been decontaminated

- Abayomi, however, says the burial of COVID-19 victims must not have more than 25 people in attendance

The Lagos state commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, has said there is no policy preventing the release of corpses of people who die of COVID-19 for burial.

Akin Abayomi made the disclosure on Sunday, April 19, when responding to a question on why the body of Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to the president was moved from Lagos to Abuja for burial, The Cable reports.

The commissioner said the family of people who die of COVID-19 can collect the body for burial after the body has been decontaminated.

No law against release of COVID-19 corpses for burial in Lagos - Lagos govt

“The protocol for managing death from COVID-19 is that the body is decontaminated. The body is then placed in a special body bag; we put them in two body bags and then place within a coffin and the coffin is sealed,” Abayomi said.

The commissioner stated that the only restriction around the burial of COVID-19 victims in the state is that the burial must not have more than 25 people in attendance.

“So, there is no current policy that bars us from handing over the deceased to their family members; it just has to be done in a way that does not expose family members or does not break the current law around the numbers of people to be congregated in one place,” the commissioner added.

Meanwhile, a Nigerian lawyer, Femi Falana, has asked the federal government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the treatment and death of the president’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari

. Falana said the call of the probe became necessary following the disclosure that Kyari was being treated in a private hospital contrary to the disclosure of the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, that no private hospital has been accredited to manage COVID-19 case in Nigeria, The Nation reports.

The lawyer pointed out that there was a breach of the fundamental rule of COVID-19 guidelines on the treatment of persons with the virus in Nigeria.

He said some influential people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been insisting on treatment in private hospitals without official authorisation.

The lawyer also said the crowd at the burial of Kyari violated the NCDC guidelines on social distancing.

