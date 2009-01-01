Home | News | General | Tension in Portugal as coronavirus outbreak discovered near Cristiano Ronaldo’s house

An outbreak of coronavirus has forced the Madeira local government officials to set-up a cordon around Camera do Lobos after at least 12 Covid-19 infections were confirmed, SunSport reports.

The town is just about 20 kilometres away from where the Juventus striker is isolating with his family amid the coronavirus crisis.

A total of 714 people have died from the infection in Portugal, with more than 20,000 confirmed cases across the country.

Camera do Lobos is just west of the capital Funchal, and now more than 18,000 inhabitants are now waiting to find out the extent of the infection - with the bug having killed over 150,000 worldwide - and contain the spread.

The area has been marked as a red zone, however it is believed that Ronaldo and his family are safe where they are.

The Juventus striker continues to relax with his family at their £3500-a-week rented luxury apartment, as he posted a picture of himself in company of girlfriend Georgina and the children.

Ronaldo was also seen in a video post playing with one of his twin, Mateo, as they mimicked each other severally, laughing and chuckling together on bed. “Like father like son,” Ronaldo captioned the post on Instagram.

A separate photo of him and wife on bed with the children all around was posted by the star who continues to keep fit in their new abode.

The 35-year-old and his family reportedly moved to the new home due to its large space so he could drill himself. It will also afford his partner Georgina Rodriguez and their children to keep up with their fitness exercises.

Ronaldo's decision to move out of his exotic home would have been informed by the lack of space to jog.

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Moroccan star Medhi Benatia who angrily left Juventus in 2019 has stated that Cristiano Ronaldo is the absolute number one player in the world, GOAL reports.

Benatia bid farewell to Turin in January 2019 after being edged towards the exits by Massimiliano Allegri.

According to the 32-year-old, aside being great on the pitch, Ronaldo also has an incredible personality off the pitch which makes him an absolute individual as well.

