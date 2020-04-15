Home | News | General | Nigerian IT experts unite, create app that aids testing for COVID-19 and advises patients on what to do

- A Nigerian group has latched on an opportunity created by COVID-19 pandemic to create a testing app

- The app also advises those who engage it on the next steps to take after carrying out their tests

- The free app, according to the group, is created in line with laid-down standards in relation to the virus

A free app that would enable those Nigerians and the others across the world understand their status in relation to COVID-19 has been launched.

The app is also designed to help advise on the next line of action in total compliance with the international mitigation guidelines.

The app is further designed to virtually make recommendations for the government's official intervention after test/diagnosis, for users with high and extreme risk of the virus.

Legit.ng reports that the app was founded by prominent IT experts, Bukola Ogundipe and Joel Oyeyinka Popoola of the famous 'Rate Your Leader App' which allows abuse-free interaction between the electors and the elected.

Popoola, one of those who created app to test COVID-19 patients

The app named covidtest.ng was released on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, with a soft launch.

The creators say the primary objective of the app is to checkmate the spread of the COVID-19, also called coronavirus, which has killed many thousands of people across the world.

Popoola said in a statement received by Legit.ng: “We will dynamically develop updates to ensure simplicity and user-friendliness in the first few weeks of the launch.”

Ogundipe also took part in the creation of the app for COVID-19 testing

While commending the efforts of the federal government and the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Popoola urged prospective users to download the application, adding that all information and identity are considered confidential.

He, however, further urged Nigerians to follow the guidelines set by world bodies, the federal governments and its relevant agencies in the fight to end the pandemic.

Legit.ng earlier reported how a Nigerian man became the latest to make the world proud as he discovered how to become a chief executive officer from the opportunity created by coronavirus.

The young man, @Swaggzeez1, brought his invention to Twitter without categorically saying if he was the one behind the idea.

Since the spread of the coronavirus across continents, countries, groups and individuals have advocated hand washing as a way of combating it.

