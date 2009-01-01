Home | News | General | AMVCA coronavirus case Seun O shares what he and other patients went through at the Lagos isolation centre (video)

- Nigerian photographer Seun O has shared what he went through when he was being treated for coronavirus

- Seun was recently discharged from the Lagos isolation centre in Yaba after defeating the deadly disease

- He narrated what he and his ward mates went through while at the isolation centre

The coronavirus patient who attended the 2020 Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards, Seun O, has narrated his experience while at the Lagos isolation centre in Yaba.

Seun, who is a photographer, was recently discharged after defeating the deadly disease.

He said he had severe body pains and was the only person that lost his sense of smell out of 16 people in his ward.

Seun said: "I also had diarrhea at many different points before I got to the hospital and at the hospital."

The photographer also shared the experience of one of his ward mates.

He said: "There were three people in my ward that were very ill. The couldn't eat, they were throwing up, they had diarrhea, they had fevers and some other symptoms.

Cornavirus: This is what I'll do to Bauch people - Governor speaks after returning from isolation

"Witnessing some people suffering was very touching. There was a day I was in the toilet and somebody came in, he didn't know I was in there. And I could just hear him. He was saying 'Oh my God, help me God. My wife, don't let me die. My children, Oh God'.

"This was something that he was doing privately. Even though I knew that he was very unwell, I didn't know it was at that level."

Watch video below:

In other news, six mourners from South Carolina, United States, have succumbed to COVID-19 after going to a funeral attended by a "super spreader".

All the deceased were African Americans who were above 60 years.

According to The State, the group went to the ceremony back at the beginning of March before America asked citizens to refrain from mass gatherings.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

CMD of Ibadan hospital finally shares how he tested negative after contracting coronavirus, advises people on what to do

A coroner suspected there was a likelihood one of the attendees was infected but had no idea, therefore putting the lives of all the people present at risk.

The person was classified as a super spreader who came into contact with the six mourners and possibly more.

Other mourners who were present at the event were advised to stay in self-quarantine to avoid further spreading the disease.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have updated to serve you better

Coronavirus: Are Nigerians really afraid of COVID-19? New survey reveals more | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...