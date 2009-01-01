Home | News | General | Why Abba Kyari’s death should be investigated - Femi Falana

- A Nigerian lawyer, Femi Falana, has asked the federal government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Abba Kyari

- Falana said the probe became necessary following the disclosure that Kyari was being treated in a private hospital

- The lawyer said some influential people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been insisting on treatment in private hospitals without official authorisation

A Nigerian lawyer, Femi Falana, has asked the federal government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the treatment and death of the president’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari.

Falana said call of the probe became necessary following the disclosure that Kyari was being treated in a private hospital contrary to the disclosure of the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, that no private hospital has been accredited to manage COVID-19 case in Nigeria, The Nation reports.

Falana said the probe became necessary following the disclosure that Kyari was being treated in a private hospital

The lawyer pointed out that there was a breach of the fundamental rule of COVID-19 guidelines on the treatment of persons with the virus in Nigeria.

Why security operatives turned back officials from entering Aso Villa after Kyari’s burial - Presidency explains

He said some influential people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been insisting on treatment in private hospitals without official authorisation.

The lawyer also said the crowd at the burial of Kyari violated the NCDC guidelines on social distancing.

“Upon the conclusion of the burial, video clips have been trending in the social media showing the crowd and the serial breaches of the NCDC guidelines by highly placed public officers and other members of the public at the burial site," he said.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian presidency has issued a clarification on why its senior officials who attended the burial of Mallam Abba Kyari on Saturday, April 18, were barred from entering the State House.

The senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, said the decision to bar those who attended the burial from the State House was a “standard protocol”, The Nation reports.

Presidency reacts to outrage over gathering at Abba Kyari's burial, says Aso Rock has been operating digitally

The senior presidential aide added that being barred from the State House does not stop the affected officials from carrying out their official duties “digitally.”

Shehu said the security operatives were observing standard security protocol, adding that those who attended the event were supposed to proceed on self-isolation immediately.

