Coronavirus: Davido’s lover, Chioma tests negative

Popular Nigerian Singer, Davido’s fiancee, Chioma, has tested negative for Coronavirus.

Davido took to his Twitter page on Sunday, to confirm her test result.

He disclosed that Chioma, who tested positive weeks ago for COVID-19 has tested negative twice.

His tweet read: “Glory be to God, Chioma has now tested negative twice for COVID-19.

“Thank you all for prayers. We love you.”

As of Saturday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, confirmed 49 new COVID-19 cases in the country.

The new cases were identified in Lagos, FCT, Kano, Ogun, Oyo, and Ekiti States.

Nigeria’s recorded cases now stand at 627.

