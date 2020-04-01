Home | News | General | NCDC updates states with COVID-19, as toll hits 627

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday updated the number of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

NCDC in a tweet confirmed that there are now 22 states with COVID-19 across the country.

Giving a breakdown of the State with cases, it wrote: “As at 11:50 pm 19th April, the breakdown of cases by state is:

Lagos- 376

FCT- 88

Kano- 36

Osun- 20

Oyo- 16

Edo- 15

Ogun- 12

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 12

Bauchi- 7

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 9

Delta- 4

Ekiti- 3

Ondo- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1

Borno- 1

Jigawa- 2

Recall that NCDC earlier confirmed 86 new cases.

This brings the total of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 627.

