NCDC updates states with COVID-19, as toll hits 627
- 6 hours 3 minutes ago
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday updated the number of states with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.
NCDC in a tweet confirmed that there are now 22 states with COVID-19 across the country.
Giving a breakdown of the State with cases, it wrote: “As at 11:50 pm 19th April, the breakdown of cases by state is:
Lagos- 376
FCT- 88
Kano- 36
Osun- 20
Oyo- 16
Edo- 15
Ogun- 12
Kwara- 9
Katsina- 12
Bauchi- 7
Kaduna- 6
Akwa Ibom- 9
Delta- 4
Ekiti- 3
Ondo- 3
Enugu- 2
Rivers-2
Niger- 2
Benue- 1
Anambra- 1
Borno- 1
Jigawa- 2
Recall that NCDC earlier confirmed 86 new cases.
Recall that NCDC earlier confirmed 86 new cases.

This brings the total of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 627.
