Ex-Premier League club owner, daughter test positive for coronavirus as he slams plans to resume Serie A

- Massimo Cellino says he feels sick after he contracted coronavirus

- The 63-year-old also confirmed that his daughter is also a carrier of the infection

- Massimo who once owned Leeds United has charged at Italian officials for planning to resume the Serie A

Brescia football club of Italy ownermassimo Cellino has disclosed that he tested positive for coronavirus alongside, according to latest reports by SunSport.

The ex-Leeds of England owner charged at Italian officials for considering restarting the Serie A as coronavirus continues to ravage the country.

Italy has been massively hit with the infection as more than 23,000 have lost their lives to the pandemic - with Cellino expressing concerns that it is not time for football games to resume.

Cellino claims he contracted deadly illness while jetting around Italy despite a strict lockdown being in place across the country.

He explained that some of the symptoms he is feeling include excessive tiredness and severe bone pain, as the 63-year-old expresses shock a plans to restart the Serie A.

"I've been in Cagliari for a few days, after completing three weeks of quarantine in Brescia,” he told La Repubblica

"Then I spent Easter in Sardinia with my family, I took a private plane and I returned. After two weeks of quarantine in Cagliari I went to the hospital for checks.

"It turned out that my daughter had the virus, my son didn't have it. And that I have it.

"I have excessive tiredness and severe pain in my bones. It is bad for the liver. But for football, it is absurd that there is still a debate as to whether or not to start playing."

With the number of deaths due to coronavirus declining in Italy, Serie A chiefs are considering a return to action, but Cellino who has previously vowed to boycott any games said that such idea is beyond insensitivity.

He added: "There is not the slightest sensitivity and there is not the slightest respect in asking me to start the championship in Lombardy again.

"I am not afraid of getting relegated, in Serie B maybe we would do the same but we will return to Serie A, I have young players and the accounts are fine."

