Pray for my family - Cardi B's husband Offset says as he loses great uncle to coronavirus

- American rapper, Offset, was saddened when he learnt that he has lost a family member

- Offset announced through Instagram that uncle Jerry succumbed to COVID-19

- The rapper asked his fans to pray for his family

American rapper Cardi B's husband and member of popular rap group Migos, Offset, is currently mourning the loss of a family member.

The tatted rapper revealed that the dreaded COVID- 19 pandemic took the life of his great uncle named Jerry.

Offset disclosed the sad news through his official Instagram page as he regretted having to say goodbye to someone he knew and loved.

Cardi B's husband asked his fans to put his family in prayers as they try to come to terms with the sudden loss of one of their own.

“This corona has killed my uncle, RIP uncle Jerry. Pray for my family,” he penned and attached a crying emoji.

Offset and his wife were vocal about their part in the fight against COVID-19 and always asked people to stay safe, wear masks and pray always.

Cardi even admitted she was sticking to the rules of lockdown and avoided going out or getting into contact with people from outside.

The female rap icon disclosed the pandemic stopped her from getting down and dirty with the father of her child since the two were not under one roof at one point.

Cardi B even became viral after she started shouting “coronavirus, yea it is real” and her words were turned into a song which warned guys against underestimating the severity of the virus.

The rapper’s fans condoled with him and sent tons of messages to comfort him after learning of his great uncle’s demise.

Offset's loyal followers promised to pray for the grief-stricken artiste and hoped his pain would come to an end soon enough.

Offset mourns as he loses uncle to coronavirus. Source: @Offset

Source: Instagram

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Rapper Cardi B aka 'Chioma B' said she might file for Nigerian citizenship.

The rapper expressed her wish to file for Nigerian citizenship. While reacting to memes about World War III trending on Twitter, the rapper noted that she might have to file for Nigerian citizenship.

