Breaking: Ondo discharges index COVID-19 case

- The coronavirus index case in Ondo state has been discharged after being tested negative

- Governor Rotimi Akeredolu broke the news on Monday, April 20

- Akeredolu said that the 22 contacts traced to the first case have tested negative

The Ondo government has announced the discharge of the index case of COVID-19, a military officer, in the state.

The Nation reports that the governor of the state, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, who stated this at a media briefing on Monday, April 20, said the first case was successfully treated due to high-quality care.

Legit.ng gathered that the first case returned from Indian and showed some symptoms during isolation before he was taken in for treatment.

Governor Akeredolu said 22 contacts traced to the first case have tested negative.

Akeredolu said two other persons undergoing treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital have tested negative and the result of the second test is being awaited.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday, April 19, reported an unprecedented 86 new cases of the novel coronavirus disease in Nigeria.

It was reported that the government agency said Lagos state led other states with 70 new infections while the Federal Capital Territory followed with 7 new infections.

Other states included Katsina and Akwa Ibom with three new cases respectively. Jigawa, Bauchi and Borno also joined them with three cases shared among them.

In another report, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state imposed a dusk to dawn curfew on the state in a bid to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Governor Obaseki said in a press briefing on Sunday, April 19, that the curfew would be between 7 pm and 6 am daily and it would take effect from Monday, April 20.

He said the curfew was imposed in order to ensure people stay at home more and observe social distancing.

He said the order would be reviewed after 10 days when the state's testing capacity of the citizens would have been increased.

The governor said that the security agencies by the directive were mandated to enforce total compliance by ensuring that movement is restricted at nights across the state.

According to the data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Edo state has 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as at Sunday night, April 19.

