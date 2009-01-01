Home | News | General | Trouble for Man United, 1 other Premier League club as World Cup winning star set to shun them

- Samuel Umtiti has decided to remain at Barcelona beyond this summer

- The Frenchman is contracted to Barcelona until the summer of 2023

- Arsenal and Man United are willing to make a move for the World Cup winner but he wants to stay back at Camp Nou

Samuel Umtiti appears to have dashed the hopes of Manchester United and Arsenal following his decisions to remain at Barcelona.

The Premier League clubs are said to be interested in signing the 2018 World Cup-winning Frenchman this summer.

United are yet to find a suitable partner for Harry Maguire while the Gunners are expressly looking towards improving their backline.

And they have been monitoring the player's progress at the Spanish League club but they may have to wait a little longer with the defender wanting to stay at the club.

SunSport quoting Spanish news outlet Sport claim new Barca manager Quique Setien admires the center-back having given him more playing taking over from Ernesto Valverde.

The France international is contracted to the Blaugrana until the summer of 2023 with the hope of extending his stay beyond that period.

Meanwhile, the club is willing to entertain offers from interested clubs despite the manager's likeness for the defender.

Earlier this month, the Frenchman was valued for as low as £26 million when the transfer window reopens.

Umtiti joined the Catalans in 2016 soon became a mainstay at the club - winning the league-and-cup double twice in Spain.

The publication claims his destination choice was Stamford Bridge but Chelsea seem busy looking towards Lille’s Gabriel Magalhaes, who is four years younger than the Frenchman.

Meanwhile, Arsenal initially showed interest in striking a deal with the player in January but opted to sign Pablo Mari on loan instead.

The Emirates Stadium outfit are also looking out for a few more players including Magalhaes, Dejan Lovren of Liverpool and unsettled Bayern Munich man Jerome Boateng.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paris Saint Germain are planning hand Neymar a new bumper deal to keep at the Parc Des Princes until 2025.

The 28-year-old's current deal with the Parisians expire in the summer of 2022 having joined them in a world record fee of about £200 million in 2017.

Although he has been constantly linked with a return back to the Camp Nou and the La Liga side will make another attempt at the end of this season.

