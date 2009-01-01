Home | News | General | Former Super Eagles boss Bonfrere Jo makes U-turn regarding US 94' match-fixing claims against Westerhof

- Bonfere Jo has denied claims that Clemens Westerhof sold Nigeria's match at the US'94 World Cup

- The 79-year-old issued a disclaimer but did not specify how he was misinterpreted in his first interview

- The Super Eagles were knocked out in the round of 16 by Italy courtesy of two late goals by Roberto Baggio

Bonfere Jo has released a statement about the comments he made regarding his former boss Clemens Westerhof. Complete Sports quoting Brila FM.

The Dutchmen led Nigeria to the US 94' World Cup where the Super Eagles were knocked out in the round of 16 by Italy.

And in Bonfere's recent interview interpreted by the press, the assistant coach claims Westerhof sold the round match of 16 for $100,000.

But the 79-year-old who helped Nigeria win gold at the Atlanta Olympic Games in 1996, has come out to debunk such allegations, claiming there was a misunderstanding in his previous interview he granted.

However, Bonfere did not clearly state where the mix-up was about Westerhof in his disclaimer.

“The history of Nigerian football is part of my life and career and I am proud to have contributed in making the 90’s a decade particularly rich for Nigerian football on the international scene.

“During the 1994 USA World Cup, It was universally recognised that the Super Eagles was made up of a particularly talented group of individually gifted players. And that Nigerian team could have beaten any opposition during that competition.

“Like many Nigerians, I also believed that getting to the semi-final was achievable. Such a feat was only hindered by other issues beyond our control at that time.

“On a Personal level, I can only regret not pushing that generation of players into attaining their full potential. Especially considering we had a qualified and experienced technical staff.

“I share the regret many Nigerians had, of not seeing that squad reach the final four stage of that World Cup

“While the recent polemic in the press does not reflect the entire context of the interview I had with some journalists, it was clearly no intention of mine to generate unnecessary controversy or dig up old wounds.

“The misunderstanding that followed is largely regrettable and needless. And should not distract us from the point of focus today, which should be centred on ways of elevating the level of Nigerian football to what we used to know.”

