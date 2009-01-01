Home | News | General | Premier League legend reveals important conversation with Messi about his future at Barcelona

- Lionel Messi will end his career at Barcelona

- The 32-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Camp Nou following a series of issues with the authorities

- Arsenal legend Cesc Fabregas is confident his former teammate will not leave the club as suggested in the media

Former Premier League star Cesc Fabregas is confident his former teammate Lionel Messi will end his career at Barcelona.

The Spanish midfielder spent three seasons at the Catalan club - winning six major titles during his reign at the club.

Messi has been linked with a move away from with Italian League giants Inter Milan tipped as his next destination.

However, that is unlikely to happen with the Argentine spending most part of his professional career with the La Liga defending champions.

Also, his valuation might be too hard for any club to just stumble on, hence, the conviction of the Argentine retiring at the club.

Although, there's a tendency for the 32-year-old to hang his boots after playing for Newell’s Old Boys at a much-advanced age.

Messi earlier this month debunked the rumours in an Instagram post, while close friend Fabregas has provided a more reliable update concerning Messi’s future.

"I speak with Messi and his idea has always been to end his career at Barcelona,” Fabregas told Spanish radio station, Cadena Cope.

“Many things can happen at a club but I am fully confident that his career will end at Barca.”

Meanwhile, despite his ties with Barcelona, Fabregas is not ruling out a chance to take up a coaching role at Real Madrid in the future, he said: "You can never say never,”

He grew through the ranks from the La Masia, then joined Arsenal in 2003 before returning to the Camp Nou years later.

“I know this very clearly. As a player, maybe, but as a coach, it is different because you can manage 30 teams in your career.

“As a player, the contracts are longer but as a coach, you are likely to have many more opportunities because they can kick you out after two days.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas is hoping his great grand-mother recovers from deadly coronavirus.

She was said to have tested positive for the deadly infection shortly before the transfer of residents from an OAP home in his native town of Arenys de Mar near Barcelona.

SunSport reports that the ex-Barcelona and Chelsea was planning to move her alongside side others to a nearby hotel.

