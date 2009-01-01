Home | News | General | WWE star sacked after suffering hole in head injury due to car crash

- Dorian Mak is among several off-screen talents released by WWE due to financial uncertainties occasioned by the oubreak of coronavirus

- The 31-year-old has taken to social media to reveal he was involved in a serious car crash just days before the WWE sack

- Mak, real name Dan Matha, was quick to inform his fans there was no cause for alarm as he is 'alive and well'

Former WWE superstar Dorian Mak has revealed extent of injuries suffered during a recent car crash only days before he was released by the Vince McMahon company.

WWE laid off a number of wrestlers including Kurt Angle amid a financial uncertainty in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Dorian Mak is among several off-screen talents released by WWE due to financial uncertainties occasioned by the oubreak of coronavirus.

Rusev, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Zack Ryder and many more were also in the long list of off-screen talents let go.

Mak, a NXT star has now taken to social media to reveal he had been involved in a serious car accident just days before being laid off at WWE.

Mak picked gruesome injuries after he was involved in a horrifying car accident.

The wrestler shared a photo of his wrecked car from the incident as well as of him highlighting horrific injuries suffered.

“From the [world] getting locked down, [to] getting ejected through my [car] window and then being released by the WWE. It's been a wild, I mean wild 21 days," he posted.

“For the record I'm alive and well," he clarified.

Mak, real name Dan Matha joined WWE in 2015 developing under the NXT brand.

He would later team up with Riddick Moss to form The Outliers, with the pair managing to compete in the tag team division.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that at least 21 wrestling superstars have been released by the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) as the company suffers huge financial crisis, no thanks to the coronavirus crisis, Daily Star reports.

The company on Wednesday night, April 16, said that they were making cuts amid the coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than 134,000 across the globe.

On hearing the news, fans expressed shock and have thrown their weight of support on the entertainers who have been hit by the decision.

Despite the crisis, WWE is one of the sports that continue to operate, but the owners have now said that they are cutting off some of the stars.

