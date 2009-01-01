Home | News | General | Man United's one-time target narrates how he escaped death after being shot in Mexican nightclub

- Salvador Cabanas was nearing a sensational move to Man United after a scintillating spell in the Mexican league

- At one time, he had scored 96 goals in just 115 league matches and even helped Paraguay qualify for the World Cup in 2010

- His career was peaking only for it to take a nosedive at a night club he had gone to enjoy success that lay ahead of him

- His soaring journey was grounded with an assassin's bullet at Bar Bar, a famous night out joint in Mexico City

- Fortunately, the hotshot striker miraculously survived the gunshot and still has the bullet lodged in his skull with a scar from the injuries providing vivid memories from the dreadful night

Nearly a decade ago, Salvador Cabanas, a Paraguayan football star was at the peak of his career in the game.

At the time, the renowned striker was looking forward to leading Paraguay to the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and a move to Europe was on the cards.

He had shone for Mexico's Club America, scoring nearly 100 goals to establish himself as one of the finest strikers in the world.

A big-money move to Man United was on the cards.

And to celebrate his rise to prominence, he decided to treat himself to a night out in Mexico in January 2010.

It had been a gruelling journey to the top for Cabanas as he struggled to get his career up and running in Paraguay.

He would later move to Mexico in 2003, before surging into the spotlight in 2006 when he scored an exceptional 96 goals in just 115 league matches.

Internationally, he was doing just as fine as he scored six times to help Paraguay qualify for the 2010 World Cup.

It was little wonder Man United had come calling and the hotshot striker recalls this too well.

“When this all happened I had a pre-contract agreement for £1.35m to join Manchester United or another big club," he revealed in 2014.

“They told me my destination would be Manchester United," he added.

To celebrate the years of success that lay ahead of him, Cabanas hit the clubs of Mexico City late January before ending up in Bar Bar.

Unknown to him, it was Bar Bar that brought his shining star to a grinding halt.

It is believed he was involved in an altercation at the joint and was followed to the washrooms and shot in the head at 5am.

Thankfully for him, he survived to tell the tale, with the 39-year-old contending the shooting incident was a ploy to stop him from representing Paraguay at the world extravaganza in South Africa.

The former footballer was in a coma for 10 days after the shooting, telling BBC he only survived because he was in top shape.

A four-month rehabilitation saw him miraculously recover from the injuries sustained but failed to rediscover his scoring boots.

Several stints at different clubs including his boyhood side, 12 De Octubre, who he played for 14 times but failed to find the back of the net before hanging his boots in 2014 at Brazilian side, Tanabi.

The bullet that nearly claimed his life is still lodged in his skull to date and a scar from the shot remains his constant reminder of the January 2010 ordeal.

His shooter, Jose Jorge "JJ" Balderas Garza, a renown assassin in Mexico City was imprisoned to 20 years in jail in 2010 for sheltering Edgar "Barbie" Valdez Villareal - the leader of an armed unit known for drug dealing.

