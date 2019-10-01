Home | News | General | IPMAN mourns Kyari, consoles Buhari

Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria

By Dirisu Yakubu

The leadership of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, IPMAN, yesterday commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari over the death of his Chief of Staff and long time political associate, Mallam Abba Kyari.

The association while describing the deceased as a selfless and committed public servant who did his best for the country prayed God to grant the President, Kyari’s family, the government and the people of Borno state the fortitude to bear the loss.

A condolence message signed by IPMAN National President, Engineer Sanusi Fari read in part: “The National Executive Committee of IPMAN commiserates with our dear President, Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Abba Kyari.

“We also condole with his family over this irreparable loss. The Presidency and the Nigerian citizens will surely miss his dedicated and selfless service as your Chief of Staff since 2015.

” We pray God Almighty to grant his soul eternal rest.”

Mallam Kyari died on Friday in Lagos where he was receiving treatment for complications relating to Coronavirus.

