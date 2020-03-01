Home | News | General | Osun Police intercepts car transporting suspected COVID 19 patients

As man dies during interrogation

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command on Sunday intercepted some persons transporting a corpse suspected to have died from COVID 19 complications from Oyo state into the state.

According to the police, the body was being transported around 6:30 pm in Mazda 323 car with registration number KFS 409 EH was intercepted at Odo-Oba border point in Iwo local government area of the state.

Vanguard gathered that the driver of the car in the company of others was transporting a sick person from Ibadan into the state before they were intercepted at Iwo border post and asked to return to Ibadan since Osun borders were closed to traffic.

The source added that some health officials further interrogated the occupants of the vehicle where it was discovered that one of them, who was coughing intermittently, was sick.

It was gathered that the sick man, one Yusuf Ishola, who was in the car throughout the period of interrogation died in the car after coughing uncontrollably.

The security operatives in conjunction with local government officials at the checkpoint insisted that the vehicle return to Ibadan in Oyo state.

The driver, one Ismaila Ademola turn the vehicle but rather than return to Ibadan, decided to hide in a bush path waiting the security operatives to leave the point, however luck ran out for them as the team also combed the bush path, discovered them and led them back to Oyo boundary town.

The team also ensured that it handed over the vehicle and its occupants to ASP Adebayo Michael at Iyana Offa in Oyo state.

However, while confirming the incident, Osun State Police Public Relations Officer, Yemisi Opalola said the car was transporting a corpse in company of others before it was intercepted at the border check point.

She said the vehicle was stopped because of the lockdown order in the state and was directed to return back to Oyo state because the medical team attached to the police point suspected that the deceased died of coronavirus.

Osun State Government had since the outbreak of coronavirus closed its borders to vehicular movement in and out of the state as a measure to control the spread of the pandemic disease.

