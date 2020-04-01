Home | News | General | Convert isolation centres into hospitals after defeat of pandemic, clergy tells govt

A clergyman, Isaac Idahosa has urged the federal government to convert all isolation centres across the country into hospitals after the defeat of the coronavirus pandemic.

The clergyman also advised Nigerians to desist from spreading fake news that is capable of creating fear in the minds of the people, especially during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in the country.

Idahosa, who is the presiding Bishop, Illumination Assembly, Lekki Light Centre(LLC), made these remarks, in a telephone chat with Sunday Vanguard yesterday.

Speaking on the effects of the pandemic on the church, the firebrand Bishop agreed with the government’s temporary closure of the worship centres.

He, however, urged the government not to relent on its efforts to strengthen the country’s health sector after the pandemic has been defeated and life returns to normal.

According to him, “there is need for us to convert all the isolation centres into hospitals where disease outbreak will be treated in the country. We should not collapse the structure because we may not know what will happen tomorrow. The government should strengthen our health sector and other related sectors aimed at eradicating health hazards in the country”.

Idahosa furter advised Nigerians to pray to God for a solution in their homes while they take precautions against coronavirus. He also advised members of the public against spreading fake news, saying “it is not only worse than the coronavirus pandemic, but it creates fear in the minds of the people. We must cross-check the information at our disposal before spreading it, else we will be creating fear in the minds of the people.The church should also unite while observing the social distancing and pray that God should put an end to the spread of the virus,” Idahosa said.

The clergyman was speaking during the feeding of over 1000 people at the Easter celebration as part of his own little way of supporting the government’s efforts to cushion the adverse effects of the pandemic on the people.

Speaking on the charity, Idahosa said that the event stemmed from the fact that some people were hungry and had no means livelihood at this crucial period of COVID-19 and Easter celebration.

“You can say that you are blessed and it’s not reflecting on other people. The reason we’re blessed, is for us to become a source of blessing to other people. We have a mandate to replicate the goodness of God in the lives of other people.

“This is a very crucial time for us as a people. The COVID-19 lockdown is on, and there’s even an extension now. We are aware of the plight of some people, who do not have what to eat. What we did was that we fed people today(Easter Sunday) as our act of giving. As the saying goes, charity begins at home,” said the clergyman.

