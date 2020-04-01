Lady Seen Smoking Shisha With Her Son Begs For Help (Photo)
A mother has pleaded that she should not be punished with her child after she made him smoke shisha.
A young Nigerian mother has found herself in serious trouble after she was spotted in a viral video encouraging her son to smoke shisha.
The lady was found after a search was initiated online.
Actress Mary Lazarus who shared an update on the search, said the lady has been found.
The young mother claimed she “jokingly” made the video on March 24, but has realized that she made a terrible mistake.
The lady who is expected to undergo counselling and therapy revealed that she lives in Festac, while her son stays with her relatives. Her son has now been taken to a hospital.
Mary Lazarus wrote;
“The Lady Giving her son shisha to smoke… @amazonmercy Just Found her…..Thank you so much for this great news. @amazonmercy. I have been speaking to her . I have also spoken to her Father and her Mother . But for the #stayhome directive , I would have been there physically. But I’m doing my best on the phone
The child is on his way to the hospital . The Lady herself will get necessary help! If you are willing to join me and offer her counseling/ therapy please let me know !
There is plenty background story and by God’s grace she will get all the help she needs right now ! .
Thank you all for sharing the video . Thanks to those who gave me leads . God bless you all!”
