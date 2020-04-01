Home | News | General | Lockdown: Lady Stripped And Disgraced For Stealing Milk In Delta State (Video)
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 5 hours 40 minutes ago
A Nigerian woman has been stripped naked and filmed after she allegedly stole from a pharmacy in Agbor, Delta state.

She blamed it on the lockdown which is on the 3rd week of its one month following an extension.

Activist, Harrison Gwamnishu who shared the story online, said the lady claimed to have stolen the milk so she could feed her hungry child.

Watch the video below:

‘A lady allegedly stole milk at WWilMark Pharmacy and Stores Agbor, Delta State for her hungry child. She was caught, stripped naked, filmed and video posted on social media.

She knelt down pleaded but they stripped her then filmed her.

Harrison is not in support of stealing

WE ARE FEW MINUTES AWAY TO AGBOR.

Please your opinion needed urgently.”

