Kaduna Govt opens up on El-Rufai being in ICU



The Kaduna State Government has debunked reports that Governor Nasir El-Rufai is now in Intensive Care Unit, ICU, as his coronavirus case worsened.

El-Rufai’s Chief of Staff, Muhammed Sani Dattijo said on Monday that the stories on social media were mere fabrications, as the governor is hale and hearty and working from isolation.

He urged the public to ignore fabricated reports on El-Rufai.

“Mallam Nasir el-Rufai at 2:06pm, Monday 20 April. Alive and Well. Working from isolation.


“To all the folks tweeting about him in ICU, you shall see it before he does inshaAllah,” he tweeted and displayed photo of the governor at the isolation centre.

Mallam Nasir el-Rufai at 2:06pm, Monday 20 April.

Alive and Well. Working from isolation. To all the folks tweeting about him in ICU, you shall see it before he does inshaAllah pic.twitter.com/uyWzPBKdsd

— Muh'd Sani Dattijo (@Dattijo) April 20, 2020

