Coronavirus lockdown: Nigerian govt extends closure of airports
The Federal Government on Monday announced the extension of the closure of airports in the country by two weeks.
Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, who disclosed this on Monday, said the decision was due to the coronavirus pandemic.
He tweeted, “COVID-19. As a result of the extension on lockdown by Mr. President it is no longer possible for us to open our airspace and airports for normal operations by the 23rd April, 2020.
“They will remain closed for a further two weeks. This subject to review as appropriate.”
Meanwhile, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, on Sunday confirmed 86 new COVID-19 cases in the country, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 627.
