Shehu Sani condemns Ganduje’s move to deport Almajiris from Kano
- 6 hours 56 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker Kaduna Central Senator, has criticized Governor of Kano State, Umar Ganduje for approving the deportation of almajiris in the State.
Ganduje said the deportation was taken to reduce the risk of exposing almajiris to the deadly coronavirus.
He was quoted as saying, “This is to reduce the risk of exposing them to Coronavirus and related hardship from the lockdown that will further affect them.”
But reacting Shehu Sani said “To embrace and accommodate the Almajiri for Elections and Census and reject and ‘deport’ them for #COVIDー19 Is Unconscionable.”
The Governor had earlier banned street begging by Almajiri children in the state.
Ganduje had said the decision was made to fully consolidate the free and compulsory primary and secondary schools education in Kano State.
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 144