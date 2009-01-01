Lockdown: I have been feeding people for two months – Yemi Alade declares
- 7 hours 36 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Award winning singer, Yemi Alade, has revealed that she has been feeding some people, including her security staff, for the last two months.
The talented artiste made this known on Twitter on Monday in response to a fan who encouraged her to assist the government in providing relief materials to the .less-privileged who are on lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic.
It all began when the ‘Johnny’ singer demanded that the government explain how the funds donated to tackle the coronavirus pandemic have been utilised.
The social media user then recommended that Yemi and her colleagues do more to help the government.
She replied, “I have been feeding people for the last 2 months…Down to my security staff… And I can go on and on. We are all that we have, we need all the help we can get. We are doing our part.”
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles