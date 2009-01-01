Home | News | General | COVID-19 lockdown: Youth groups share foodstuff for residents in FCT community

- Some Nigerians are reaching out to the less privileged to help them stock up on foodstuff amidst the lockdown

- Two youth-driven organisations, Nigerian Young Professionals Forum and Connected Development have collaborated to help out

- Over 2,000 residents in a community in the FCT benefitted from the palliatives distributed by the youth organisations

Two leading Non-Governmental Organizations, Nigerian Young Professionals Forum (NYPF) and Connected Development (CODE) on Saturday, April 18 collaborated to distribute foodstuff to locals in Wumba community, Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja.

Over 2,000 residents in the FCT suburb benefitted from the palliatives by the organisations as the lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari continues.

The convener of NYPF, Moses Siloko Siasia and the chief executive officer of CODE, Mallam Hamzat Lawal, told journalists present at the event that the initiative was sponsored by young Nigerians across the country.

Siasia monitoring the distribution of the palliatives at Wumba community during the visit

Source: Facebook

Siasia said: “We are in Wumba today to distribute foodstuff to very poor homes, widows and the less privileged and people living with disabilities.

“We are doing this as a result of the determination by young professionals to contribute from their hard-earned resources to provide these foodstuffs for poor homes to complement the effort of government and also international organisations.

“We are doing it for mankind because we believe that service to humanity at a time like this is the best work in life.

“And that's why we are touching communities, the very downtrodden of our people, the remote areas where people are really suffering.

“Hunger is a critical problem in the face of COVID-19. And without us feeding our people, we cannot stand to withstand any challenges.”

Siasia and Lawal also used the opportunity to enlighten the community members on proper hygiene and social distancing

Source: Facebook

On his part, Lawal said: “Wumba community is one of the poorest communities in the FCT. And we felt that in as much as Nigeria is experiencing a health crisis. What we have at hand is a humanitarian crisis and a social crisis. Knowing that this has also impacted on employment and income of the household.

“So, as young people and also humanitarian workers, we have collaborated with Nigeria Young Professional Forum at Connected Development to distribute these household feeding materials so that it would serve as succour to poor people whose livelihood is based on daily income.

“We are also hoping that this will enhance government efforts and hold them to account. This is the first of many to come.”

Meanwhile, the chairman Senate committee on the army, Senator Muhammadu Ali Ndume, has called for the disbandment of the presidential committee on the distribution of COVID-19 palliatives.

Ndume, a former Senate leader, representing Borno South senatorial district, alleged that the distribution exercise is fraudulent.

