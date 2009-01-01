Home | News | General | Super Eagles boss Rohr reveals what he will do after being served new contract papers by NFF

- Gernot Rohr confirmed receipt of new contract papers from the Nigeria Football Federation

- The German-born coach's current deal with the FA expires in the next two months

- Rohr led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations championship staged in Egypt

Super Eagles boss Gernot Rohr has acknowledged the receipt of new contract papers from the Nigeria Football Federation.

The German-born tactician's current deal with the country expires in the next two months and the bronze-winning coach at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations wants to extend his stay on the job.

Rohr was hired by the NFF in 2016 as a replacement for ex-international Sunday Oliseh and the 60-year-old seems to have been able to gain the trust of the players.

Although he was unable to help Nigeria reach the round of 16 of the 2018 FIFA World Cup staged in Russia after losing two group games to Croatia and Argentina.

He has since then gone through a series of criticisms, while the FA president Amaju Pinnick insisted that he must be willing to accept all the conditions in the new contract.

Rohr while reacting told Girondis4ever.com: "I already discussed with the president about my future since I am at the end of the contract. The contract will end on June 30,”

"I just received a proposal for an extension. I will also have to look at it.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has claimed he is fully ready to meet the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) conditions before agreeing to a contract extension, Complete Sports reports.

Amaju Pinnick, NFF president earlier disclosed that a new contract for Super Eagles handler Gernot Rohr will be ready in a week's time, Complete Sports reports citing Arise TV.

The NFF president in an interview on Arise TV said that the deal will only be renewed if the tactician agrees to the new clauses.

