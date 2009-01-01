Home | News | General | Just in: Tears in Nigeria as top sports official dies amid COVID-19 crisis

- Yahaya Muhammad reportedly died of a protracted illness

- Until his death, he also served as a special assistant to the Jigawa State Governor

- Muhammad died on Sunday afternoon at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital

President of the Nigeria Weightlifting Federation (NWF) Yahaya Muhammad is dead according to latest reports by Premium Times, also cited on Vanguard newspapers.

Until his death, Muhammad also served as the special assistant to Governor Muhammad Badaru of Jigawa State, on Assembly matters.

Auwal Sankara, Media aide to the governor made the announcement on Sunday afternoon, April 19, saying Muhammad died due to an illness.

“The Jigawa State Government regrets to announce the Passage of Yahaya Muhammed (Big Man), who died this afternoon at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after a protracted illness,” Mr Sankara said.

"Muhammad was elected at different times as a member representing Sule Tankarkar Constituency at the Jigawa State House of Assembly," he added.

The Nigeria Weightlifting Federation oversees the sport of weighting in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s minister for youths and sports development Sunday Dare has described the death of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Chief of Staff Abba Kyari as painful and sudden, as cited on Twitter.

Kyari who was also a lover of sports reportedly succumbed to the dreaded coronavirus on Friday, April 17, according to top officials in the Nigerian presidency.

His remains were interred at exactly 11.20am at the military cemetery in Abuja’s Gudu neighbourhood amidst tears from family members and supporters on Saturday, April 18.

In his reaction, Dare in his condolence message stated that Kyari who died at 80 was a true patriot who served the Nigerian president with dedication.

He wrote: “The death of Abba Kyari concentrates the mind and numbs the soul. Painful and sudden.

"He was a man principled and passionate in his ways. A true patriot who served Nigeria and Mr. President dedicatedly. Nigeria has lost one of its greats. He will be greatly missed. Rest In Peace."

Legit.ng earlier reported that Deborah Onu lost the battle to tuberculosis of the spine in the early hours of Saturday, April 18 at Primus Hospital, Karu, Abuja.

The basketball player last month got financial support from super Eagles midfielder John to help foot her medical bills.

The operation was successful but according to Secretary-General of the Nigerian Basketball Federation (NBBF), Afolabi-Oluwayemi Olabisi, Onu gave up the ghost.

“We were told she showed marked improvements and was gradually being eased off life support before her condition took a turn for the worst overnight before giving up the ghost. This is very sad and painful.”

