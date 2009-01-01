Home | News | General | Poll shows Nigerians want Federal govt to extend COVID-19 lockdown

- Virtually the whole of Nigeria has been on lockdown since Monday, March 30

- President Muhammadu Buhari announced a 14-day lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and the FCT and extended it for another 2 weeks

- Some state governors have done the same in their domain and a recent poll shows most Nigerians support the actions

The 28-day lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari in Lagos, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja is supported by a majority of Nigerians, a poll has shown.

The poll which was conducted by Legit.ng on social media shows that the lockdown efforts by the government have the support of more Nigerians.

The question asked in the poll is: With 21 people dead and confirmed COVID-19 cases now 627, should government still lift the lockdown after this one is over or extend it?

On Facebook, 53% of the respondents want the government to extend the lockdown, while 47% want the government to lift the restrictions.

On Twitter, 47.8% want the government to extend the lockdown, while 33.3% want the government to lift the restrictions.

Some of the respondents also took time to comment to further give insights into what they think.

John Tumba wrote on Facebook: It's not sustainable and it's not as effective. They better think of better measures that suites our peculiarity.

Agbo Sunday Dennis wrote: Lifting the lockdown and extending the lockdown are two evil genres sitting on a jigsaw...it can cut at both edges.

On Twitter, Ibrahim Biyabra wrote: The situation is getting worse there is a need for extending the lockdown. The federal government should pay palliatives, imports more medicals to strengthen the health system and protect the health workers.

Ibukun Yemi Adejumo wrote: The lockdown should be extended and more people should be tested but the palliatives should be improved on. People are hungry, people are suffering from COVID 419, no stable light and the likes.

Meanwhile, the director-general, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, has informed Nigerians that life won’t return to normal after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ihekweazu stated this while speaking on a radio programme in Lagos on Monday, April 20.

He said that a return to the pre-COVID lifestyle, once the current restrictions are relaxed, could bring about a high resurgence of the infection.

