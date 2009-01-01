Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Lagos govt goes tough, says wearing of face mask is compulsory

- Lagos state government has said that the enforcement on compulsory wearing of face masks would start next week

- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu made this known on Monday, April 20, during a media briefing on COVID-19

- Sanwo-Olu also said that patients who lie about their travel history would be prosecuted

The Lagos state government has said that it would begin enforcement of wearing face masks in public faces starting form next week.

The Nation reports that this was disclosed on Monday, April 20, by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the 7th briefing on COVID-19 at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

Legit.ng gathered that the governor said one million of locally made face mask have been contracted to tailors and would be distributed during the week.

In the same vein, Governor Sanwo-Olu also said that patients who lie about their travel history would be prosecuted.

He disclosed this during a press briefing at the State House Marina on Monday, April 20.

Lockdown: Sanwo-Olu unveils new plan for Lagosians, says 100,000 youths will get daily meals

He said: “These patients do not only endanger their lives but the lives of our front line medical personnel, we already have some names and they will be prosecuted duly.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state

Source: Twitter

“We would, therefore, like to appeal to our health workers to raise alarm as soon as they notice anything of sort."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the president of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Adedayo Williams, tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

It was reported that Williams disclosed this in a WhatsApp message he sent to his colleagues and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, April 20. ‌

The UCH spokesperson, Toye Akinrinlola, also confirmed the news in a phone chat with NAN.

In another report, the Kaduna state government gave new updates on the health status of Governor Nasir El-Rufai some weeks after being tested positive for coronavirus pandemic.

Coronavirus: Ogun state relaxes lockdown, explains details

Muhammad Sani Dattijo, the chief of staff to Governor El-Rufa’i, said his boss is not in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as being speculated on social media.

Dattijo in a tweet on Monday, April 20, revealed that El-Rufai is working from the isolation centre.

The governor via his Twitter handle on March 28, revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus, and recently updated that he has not been discharged.

El-Rufai is one of the high profile personalities who tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria.

Abba Kyari: 6 previously unknown facts about Buhari's late chief of staff | - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

