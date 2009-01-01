Home | News | General | Coronavirus: No Ramadan lectures, congregational prayers this year - Sultan declares

- Muslims have been advised to shun this year's Ramadan lectures and congregational prayers to prevent the spread of COVID-19

- The plea was given by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, on Monday, April 20

- Abubakar, however, asked Muslims to listen to Ramadan lectures through the internet and other virtual means

Following the spread of coronavirus in Nigeria, the Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has sent a message to all Muslims in Nigeria as this year Ramadan fast approaches.

The Nation reports that the Sultan declared on Monday, April 20, that there would be no Ramadan lecture sessions and congregation prayers in Mosques during the fasting period.

Legit.ng gathered that Abubakar told Nigerian Muslims that this year’s Ramadan is one with a difference in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that everyone should pray at home with their families as Muslims cannot afford to be reckless with their lives.

Sultan in a statement issued through the secretary-general of JNI, Khalid Abubakar Aliyu, therefore, recommended that Muslim faithful should in addition to the recitation of the Holy Qur’an, listen to Ramadan lecture through the internet and other virtual means.

The Sultan of Sokoto and president-general of Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III.

Source: Twitter

He noted that most Muslim countries have unanimously agreed to suspend public religious congregation in order to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, which he said, is in tandem with the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (May the peace and blessings of Allah be with him).

Sultan said: “As Muslims, we are not, however, oblivious of the fact that death is inevitable, but we must not be reckless with our lives, Q2:195 is a clear testimony to that effect.

“Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) under the leadership of his eminence, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, felicitates in advance with the Muslim Ummah on the forthcoming month of Ramadan. Unequivocally, Ramadan is the month of the Qur’an, the month of Du’a (supplication) and Dhikr (Allah’s remembrance), the month of Zakah and Sadaqah (giving poor dues and charity), and the month of Qiyamul-Layl (standing in the night for prayers).

“But due to the overwhelming eruption of the novel COVID-19 pandemic, the Ummah’s enthusiasm needs to be reinvigorated as against what obtains of palpable fear over the pandemic outbreak.

“It should be made known that all Salawatun-nawafil (optional and nonobligatory prayers), including Taraweeh, are originally preferred to be observed at home, even though it is Mustahabb (desirable) to observe it in the congregation.

“To sum it up, there will not be the annual Tafsir sessions and no congregational Taraweeh in mosques, until when the situation permits. We should, therefore, pray with our families at home and stay safe."

Speaking on the economic effects of the lockdown on the fasting Muslims, Sultan called on the wealthy Muslims to increase their generosity during the Ramadan and extend hands to those in need to ameliorate their sufferings by providing them with food and other necessities.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Kaduna state government gave new updates on the health status of Governor Nasir El-Rufai some weeks after being tested positive for coronavirus pandemic.

It was reported that Muhammad Sani Dattijo, the chief of staff to Governor El-Rufa’i, said his boss is not in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as being speculated on social media.

Dattijo in a tweet on Monday, April 20, revealed that El-Rufai is working from the isolation centre.

