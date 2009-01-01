Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Kaduna govt gives new updates on El-Rufai's health

- Kaduna state government has denied rumours making the rounds that Governor El-Rufai is under ICU

- Governor El-Rufai had on March 28, revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus pandemic

- Muhammad Sani Dattijo, the chief of staff to El-Rufa’i, however, said on Monday, April 20, that his boss is working from the isolation centre

The Kaduna state government has given new updates on the health status of Governor Nasir El-Rufai some weeks after being tested positive for coronavirus pandemic.

Legit.ng reports that Muhammad Sani Dattijo, the chief of staff to Governor El-Rufa’i, said his boss is not in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) as being speculated on social media.

Dattijo in a tweet on Monday, April 20, revealed that El-Rufai is working from the isolation centre.

He posted a photo of himself and El-Rufai live chatting with the caption, “Mallam Nasir El-Rufa’i at 2:06 pm, Monday 20 April. Alive and Well. Working from isolation. To all the folks tweeting about him in ICU, you shall see it before he does inshaAllah.”

It should be recalled that the governor via his Twitter handle on March 28, revealed that he tested positive for coronavirus, and recently updated that he has not been discharged.

El-Rufai is one of the high profile personalities who tested positive for coronavirus in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the president of the Association of Resident Doctors (ARD) in University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Adedayo Williams, tested positive for the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

It was reported that Williams disclosed this in a WhatsApp message he sent to his colleagues and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday, April 20. ‌

The UCH spokesperson, Toye Akinrinlola, also confirmed the news in a phone chat with NAN.

In another report, a Nigerian lawyer, Femi Falana, asked the federal government to investigate the circumstances surrounding the treatment and death of the president’s chief of staff, Abba Kyari.

Falana said the probe became necessary following the disclosure that Kyari was being treated in a private hospital contrary to the disclosure of the health minister, Osagie Ehanire, that no private hospital has been accredited to manage COVID-19 case in Nigeria.

The lawyer pointed out that there was a breach of the fundamental rule of COVID-19 guidelines on the treatment of persons with the virus in Nigeria.

He said some influential people who tested positive for COVID-19 have been insisting on treatment in private hospitals without official authorisation.

The lawyer also said the crowd at the burial of Kyari violated the NCDC guidelines on social distancing.

