Nigeria is far from the end of coronavirus - SGF Boss Mustapha gives updates on COVID-19

- The presidency has given new updates on the coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria

- Boss Mustapha, the SGF, said on Monday, April 20, that an end is not in sight for COVID-19

- Mustapha, however, appealed to Nigerians to comply with lockdown directives to prevent the spread of the disease among themselves

The presidency has made a stunning revelation about the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria.

TheCable reports that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), said on Monday, April 20, that COVID-19 outbreak is far from over in the country.

Legit.ng gathered that while speaking at the briefing organised by the presidential task force on COVID-19 which he chairs, Mustapha said the increase in a number of COVID-19 patients is worrisome.

Nigeria currently has 627 COVID-19 patients as 86 new cases were detected on Sunday, April 19.

Mustapha appealed to Nigerians to comply with the lockdown directive, saying the federal government is determined to “flatten the curve.”

NCDC DG reveals two key reasons for lockdown, says it's not to end COVID-19 outbreak

The Secretary to the Government of Federation, Boss Mustapha.

“​Given the increase in the number of confirmed cases in the last week, the PTF remains conscious of the fact that we are far from the end of this outbreak in Nigeria. We, therefore, must focus even more vigorously on our strategy of increasing testing, isolating confirmed cases, following up with contacts of cases and managing confirmed cases to recovery.

“The significant increase in the number of cases and distribution across states underscore the importance of remaining focused as citizens and as a nation because of the enormity of the challenges ahead.

“This is the time for all hands to be on deck so that the PTF can improve on its delivery. We must all come together because we face a common enemy and potential risk. We must flatten the curve at all costs and restore our country to full activity,” he said.

Mustapha also addressed the criticism on the alleged violation of directives of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) at the burial of Abba Kyari, the late chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, saying lessons had been learnt.​

Lockdown: Southwest people fear hunger, not coronavirus - Yoruba group tells Buhari

He said: “The PTF recognises, regrettably, the unintentional violation of the principles and protocols that form the core of our message to Nigerians, at the funeral of the late chief of staff.

“These principles for emphasis, include the guidance provided on mass gatherings; social distancing; personal hygiene; and restriction of movements.

“Lessons have been learnt and appropriate measures have been taken to close all gaps. We assure all Nigerians of their safety and the determination of the PTF to combat the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the Lagos state government said that it would begin enforcement of wearing face masks in public faces starting form next week.

It was reported that this was disclosed on Monday, April 20, by the state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the 7th briefing on COVID-19 at the State House, Marina, Lagos.

SGF Boss Mustapha begs Nigerians to embrace lockdown order

The governor said one million of locally made face mask have been contracted to tailors and would be distributed during the week.

