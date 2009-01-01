Home | News | General | Man flaunts his new house, says people should build in their hometowns before heading to the city

- A Limpopo man flexed on social media with a photo taken in front of the house he built himself

- He shared some advice with Mzansi, telling them to build a house at home before buying in the suburbs

- Social media users praised the proud man for his achievement

A social media user who goes by the handle @NdivhuweniM flexed on Twitter flexed over his house he built. He shared some advice with the rest of Mzansi:

"Rule no. 1: Build a house at home first (Limpopo) before buying a house in the surbubs"

He is seen in the post standing in front of an impressive house, the pride etched on his features.

Mzansi was delighted with what the man had achieved, however, some also criticized him:

@nthabi_miss: "Good work."

@_wizdomination: "Limpopo people know how to flex with real estate."

@koketsoLT: "So that when the going gets tough, city life isn't possible any more, you can always go back home to a place that's a similar standard to the city and your parents will ALWAYS welcome you with open arms."

@Sediphiwe: "People can't just congratulate and pass without giving their silly opinions."

@letjekaramalepe: "Instead of congratulating the man for thinking like a man, you are busy criticising him, but I know that's how a black people live. Anyway congrats my brother, you are a man, unlike those who give money to side chicks and let their family suffer."

@Lebosibasa: "When life knocks you down, you go back home to this. I love what I'm seeing, congratulations sir!"

@DrownedGodVII: "If I was in on your position I would prefer getting a piece of land first."

@Nieckles: "Bro congrats but I've different opinions. Buying a house in an urban area is not a big problem. Someone like me I spent 300+ days in Joburg than home. Buying a house is a great option."

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a Nigerian man who allegedly sent his wife packing after she posted photos of their new house on a Facebook group for all to see. According to reports, one of the group members who also knows the husband decided to send the man the post and that was where the problem started.

The man who was said to have warned the woman countless times over posting family businesses on social media went bonkers and sent the woman packing.

Should a 'homeless' man move into a house built by his wife? (Nigerian Street Interview) | Legit TV

[embedded content]

