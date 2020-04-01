Kindly Share This Story:
Lagos records no new COVID-19 case, as Kano get 23
According to NCDC, 38 new cases of COVID19 have been reported.
23 in Kano
5 in Gombe
3 in Kaduna
2 in Borno
2 in Abia
1 in FCT
1 in Sokoto
1 in Ekiti
As at 11:10 pm 20th April there are 665 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.
Discharged: 188
Deaths: 22
Details shortly…
Kindly Share This Story:
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 144