Home | News | General | CNN presenter, Richard Quest, infected with coronavirus
Lagos records no new COVID-19 case, as Kano get 23
Hold CP Katsina, Military Commander responsible for death of 47 persons – Ekhomu

CNN presenter, Richard Quest, infected with coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 13 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

CNN presenter Richard Quest infected with coronavirus

CNN presenter Richard Quest infected with coronavirus

CNN anchor Richard Quest has contracted coronavirus.

The network’s business editor at large, who presents Quest Means Business, said on Monday evening he had been infected.

“I have caught coronavirus,” the new York-based journalist said on Twitter. “I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.”

Quest joins several of his CNN colleagues who have contracted the virus.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, the brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, had the coronavirus diagnosed at the end of March but continued to anchor his evening program from home.

Anchor Brooke Baldwin, who also worked out of CNN’s New York offices, announed at the start of April that she had tested positive.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 144