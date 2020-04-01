Home | News | General | CNN presenter, Richard Quest, infected with coronavirus

Kindly Share This Story:

CNN anchor Richard Quest has contracted coronavirus.

The network’s business editor at large, who presents Quest Means Business, said on Monday evening he had been infected.

“I have caught coronavirus,” the new York-based journalist said on Twitter. “I am blessed in that I have few symptoms – just a cough. I am saving my prayers and thoughts for those less fortunate. Stay in. And protect lives.”

Quest joins several of his CNN colleagues who have contracted the virus.

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, the brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo, had the coronavirus diagnosed at the end of March but continued to anchor his evening program from home.

Anchor Brooke Baldwin, who also worked out of CNN’s New York offices, announed at the start of April that she had tested positive.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...