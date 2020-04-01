COVID-19 lockdown: Police’ve arrested 160 miscreants— Sanwo-Olu
By Olasunkanmi Akoni
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, on Monday, said about 160 miscreants have been arrested and would soon be arraigned in court.
Sanwo-Olu said this during a media briefing on fight against the COVID-19 in the state at the State House, Marina.
Also, Sanwo-Olu disclosed that over one million locally-made facemasks have been contracted out to tailors locally and will be distributed during the week.
According to Sanwo-Olu, the state government would continue with “show of force day and night.”
He added: “Our people should be able to go to bed with their two eyes closed. In the last one week, the police have arrested at least 160 miscreants and they will soon be arraigned in court.”
Sanwo-Olu, however, warned Muslims to adhere strictly to existing directive against large gatherings during Ramadan period, vowing that any violators would be dealt with accordingly.
According to him, “as Ramadan period approaches we urge you Muslims to make hygiene and social distancing top priority, as we will be very strict with the rule.
“We urge you to pray at home, as God is everywhere. Any large gathering is unacceptable. We expect to see full compliance,” Sanwo-Olu added.
