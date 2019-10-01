Home | News | General | UPDATED: Wike reverses eviction of Carveton Helicopters from Rivers
COVID-19 lockdown: Police’ve arrested 160 miscreants— Sanwo-Olu
Nine out of 10 patients will recover from COVID-19 – Ehanire

UPDATED: Wike reverses eviction of Carveton Helicopters from Rivers



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 55 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:
Wike reverses eviction of Carveton Helicopters from Rivers
Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GOVERNOR Nyesom Wike has reversed his eviction of Carveton Helicopters and its operations from Rivers state following mutual resolution of the crisis generated by remand of two pilots and 10 passengers for alleged violation of Rivers Covid-19 restriction orders.

Obio Akpor Local Government, host to Carveton had sealed the company premises and operations following the persona non grata pronounced on Carveton by Wike.

The state Attorney-General and Commissioner of Justice, Prof Zaccheus Adangor, declaring the reversal on Monday, said Governor Wike approved the reopening of the company operations on Monday with apology from the company.

Adangor said, “We have unsealed the business premises of Carveton Helicopters. Rivers State Governor gave the approval. The Chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area was directed to unseal it.

“I have received a call from the company to confirm that their premises have been unsealed. We unsealed the premises on the basis of the apology tendered by the company and their commitment to be of good conduct.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 144